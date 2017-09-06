Here’s U2’s brand new single ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’
'Songs Of Experience' is coming soon
U2 have shared their new single ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’ from upcoming album ‘Songs Of Experience’. Check it out below.
-
A guitar-heavy, open-road anthem, ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’ comes with all the stadium-ready anthemics and hallmarks of latter day U2.
The single’s artwork also features a sleeve image by long-time collaborator and Joy Division photographer Anton Corbijn – a photo of The Edge’s daughter Sian Evans, seemingly referencing the covers to their classic albums ‘Boy’ and ‘Best Of’.
The follow-up and companion release to 2014’s ‘Songs Of Innocence‘, ‘Songs Of Experience’ is rumoured for release in December.
The band have been teasing fans of its release by sending them mysterious letters in the post, before unveiling surprise comeback track ‘The Blackout’.
The Irish Sun claimed that ‘Songs Of Experience’ will be released on World AIDS Day (December 1) in partnership with the Bono co-founded AIDS charity (RED). Irish radio DJ Dave Fanning also told the paper that the record was “definitely out this year”, continuing: “What’s great is new songs mean something to U2. They take their new material seriously, in a way that The Rolling Stones don’t.”