Here’s U2’s brand new single ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’

'Songs Of Experience' is coming soon

U2 have shared their new single ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’ from upcoming album ‘Songs Of Experience’. Check it out below.

A guitar-heavy, open-road anthem, ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’ comes with all the stadium-ready anthemics and hallmarks of latter day U2.

The single’s artwork also features a sleeve image by long-time collaborator and Joy Division photographer Anton Corbijn – a photo of The Edge’s daughter Sian Evans, seemingly referencing the covers to their classic albums ‘Boy’ and ‘Best Of’.

The follow-up and companion release to 2014’s ‘Songs Of Innocence‘, ‘Songs Of Experience’ is rumoured for release in December.

The band have been teasing fans of its release by sending them mysterious letters in the post, before unveiling surprise comeback track ‘The Blackout’.