Here’s the weather forecast for BBC Radio One Big Weekend in Hull

It's going to be a sunny weekend up in Hull

This weekend sees some of the biggest names in music descend upon Hull for BBC Radio One’s Big weekend. Check out the weather forecast below.

Katy Perry, Lorde, Biffy Clyro, Kasabian, London Grammar, Kings Of Leon, Bastille, Zara Larsson, Imagine Dragons, Alt-J, Blossoms, Christine & The Queens, Dua Lipa, Royal Blood, Rag’N’Bone Man, Plan B and Lana Del Rey are all set to head to perform across several stage at Burton Constable Hall – just outside of Hull. For more information, visit here.

Luckily, the weather is as promising as the line-up. According to the BBC, the forecast is:

Saturday May 27: Sunny throughout the day, with a chance of brief rain and lightning in the early after and early evening. Temperatures will peak at Sunday May 28: Mild and cloudy with sunny intervals, with temperatures hovering around 20°C.

