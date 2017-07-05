Here’s the weather forecast for Kings Of Leon, The Killers and Tom Petty at British Summer Time, Hyde Park

It's going to be a hot weekend in London

This weekend sees the conclusion of London’s British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, with Kings Of Leon, The Killers and Tom Petty all set to headline. Check out the weather forecast below.

Thursday July 6 sees Kings OF Leon headline with support from Pixies, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Frightened Rabbit and many more, before The Killers headline on Saturday July 8 with the likes of Elbow, Tears For Fears, Mystery Jets, White Lies, British Sea Power and Mew. Then, the final night of the run of shows sees Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers top the bill with Stevie Nicks, The Luminers and Ward Thomas.

Fortunately, according to BBC Weather, it’s going to be a hot and sunny few days in London. The weather forecast for the remainder of British Summer Time 2017 is:

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Thursday July 6: A late afternoon and evening of clear skies, with temperatures peaking around 26-28°C.

Saturday July 8: A day of light cloud with sunny intervals, before a mild evening and temperatures reaching a high of 24°C.

Sunday July 9: A mild and lightly cloudy day before a dry and cool evening, with temperatures reaching 20°C.

The Killers recently stormed Glastonbury 2017 with a surprise secret set, ahead of the release of their new album ‘Wonderful, Wonderful’. Frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci recently told NME that the follow-up to 2012’s ‘Battle Born‘ would ‘push things in different directions’.