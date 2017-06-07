Frank Ocean's headline slot will be one of his first live performances since 2014

Music lovers will be heading to Manchester’s Heaton Park this weekend for the Parklife Weekender festival.

This year’s lineup is another impressive one. The 1975, Two Door Cinema Club, Boy Better Know, Run The Jewels, Stormzy, London Grammar, George Ezra and more are all set to perform across the weekend.

This year’s Sunday headline slot from Frank Ocean could prove to be something really special – the singer’s run of 2017 festival performances are his first live dates since 2014. However, fans are understandably worried as Ocean has cancelled three recent festival appearances due to production delays.

So far he has cancelled appearances at Hangout Festival, Sasquatch! Music Festival, and Primavera Sound Festival. At the moment, though, there is no indication that his Parklife set won’t go ahead.

Last year’s Parklife Weekender festival saw punters braving the rain, and they might have to do the same again this year.

According to the Met Office, the weather forecast for Saturday (June 10) doesn’t look too promising as it’s predicted to be dull and rainy for the majority of the day. However, the sun should come out towards the end of the afternoon, with temperatures hitting a moderate 19°C.

Sunday (June 11) looks a lot better. There’s a 30% chance of rain in the morning, but after that Heaton Park should stay if cloudy. The temperature is likely to settle at around 18°C.