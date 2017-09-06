Here’s what went down at the first night of Arcade Fire’s ‘Infinite Content’ in-the-round arena tour last night
'By far our most ambitious production'
Arcade Fire kicked off their huge ‘Infinite Content’ in-the-round arena world tour last night. Check out photos, footage and the full setlist below.
Touring in support of their acclaimed new album ‘Everything Now‘, the band debuted what they dubbed as ‘by far their most ambitious production’ at the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City in their native Canada. Arcade Fire were playing in the round as they did at London’s York Hall earlier this year, albeit on a much grander scale.
While the band took the time to face every direction of the audience, they performed beneath four huge LED screens showing dramatic visuals and giving fans a true 360° view of the spectacle.
Opening with title track ‘Everything Now’, the band then led into a career-spanning 22 song set. As well as the usual run of hits and fan favourites, the band also gave new tracks ‘Put Your Money On Me’, ‘Infinite Content’, ‘We Don’t Deserve Love’ and the reprise version of ‘Everything Now’ their live debut.
Fans were delighted when the opening song of the encore ‘We Don’t Deserve Love’ saw frontman Win Butler enter the crowd to perform. See more footage below.
Arcade Fire’s setlist was:
Everything Now
Rebellion (Lies)
Here Comes the Night Time
Signs of Life
Haïti
No Cars Go
Electric Blue
Put Your Money on Me (Public live debut)
Neon Bible
Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)
The Suburbs
The Suburbs (Continued)
Ready to Start
Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)
Reflektor
Afterlife
Infinite Content (Public live debut)
Creature Comfort
Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)
Encore:
We Don’t Deserve Love (Public live debut )
Everything Now (Continued) (Live debut)
Wake Up
Arcade Fire’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below
APRIL 2018
Friday 6 – DUBLIN 3Arena
Sunday 8 – MANCHESTER Arena
Wednesday 11 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley
Thursday 12 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley
Sunday 15 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena
Monday 16 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro