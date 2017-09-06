Here’s what went down at the first night of Arcade Fire’s ‘Infinite Content’ in-the-round arena tour last night

'By far our most ambitious production'

Arcade Fire kicked off their huge ‘Infinite Content’ in-the-round arena world tour last night. Check out photos, footage and the full setlist below.

Touring in support of their acclaimed new album ‘Everything Now‘, the band debuted what they dubbed as ‘by far their most ambitious production’ at the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City in their native Canada. Arcade Fire were playing in the round as they did at London’s York Hall earlier this year, albeit on a much grander scale.

While the band took the time to face every direction of the audience, they performed beneath four huge LED screens showing dramatic visuals and giving fans a true 360° view of the spectacle.

Opening with title track ‘Everything Now’, the band then led into a career-spanning 22 song set. As well as the usual run of hits and fan favourites, the band also gave new tracks ‘Put Your Money On Me’, ‘Infinite Content’, ‘We Don’t Deserve Love’ and the reprise version of ‘Everything Now’ their live debut.

Fans were delighted when the opening song of the encore ‘We Don’t Deserve Love’ saw frontman Win Butler enter the crowd to perform. See more footage below.

Arcade Fire’s setlist was:

Everything Now

Rebellion (Lies)

Here Comes the Night Time

Signs of Life

Haïti

No Cars Go

Electric Blue

Put Your Money on Me (Public live debut)

Neon Bible

Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)

The Suburbs

The Suburbs (Continued)

Ready to Start

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

Reflektor

Afterlife

Infinite Content (Public live debut)

Creature Comfort

Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)

Encore:

We Don’t Deserve Love (Public live debut )

Everything Now (Continued) (Live debut)

Wake Up

Arcade Fire’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below

APRIL 2018

Friday 6 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Sunday 8 – MANCHESTER Arena

Wednesday 11 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Thursday 12 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Sunday 15 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

Monday 16 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro