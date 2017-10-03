Here’s what the critics have to say about ‘The Lego Ninjago Movie’

Everything isn't so awesome after all...

The Lego Ninjago Movie has received a string of mixed reviews from critics, ahead of making its UK debut on Friday.

The film is based on the hugely popular line of Lego, and stars Dave Franco as a budding young ninja, alongside a supporting cast that includes the likes of Jackie Chan, Justin Theroux, and Olivia Munn.

But despite the overwhelming success of The Lego Movie and The Lego Batman Movie, it seems that everything isn’t quite so awesome with the franchise’s third big screen offering.

It made only $21 million in its first weekend of US release, and was met with a series of less than glowing reviews.

Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers was among the film’s most vocal detractors, describing it as a “full house of crass commercialism”.

“The best I can say about this movie is that it has no reverence for anything. The action and jokes pile up with exhausting repetitiveness”, he wrote.

Similar criticism came from The Toronto Star’s Peter Howell, who reasoned that the anarchic spirit of the previous Lego movies was sorely lacking.

“Everything feels manufactured but nothing really connects in this ninja-themed adventure, which is ironic given that Lego is all about painted-on smiles and snap-on connections”, he claimed.

The film wasn’t without its fans though, with The New York Post‘s Johnny Oleksinski praising it as “the most family friendly” of all three films.

“Ninjago” has none of the mature satirical bite of the first “Lego Movie” — but this entry is actually the most family-friendly of the lot”, he said.