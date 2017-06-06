Liam Gallagher: ‘I don’t mind Damon Albarn, but he’s a boring f**ker’

'Damon's probably sitting there thinking, 'How the fuck have I got into this Gallagher world again?''

Liam Gallagher has slammed Damon Albarn as a ‘boring fucker’, but he’s also stated that he’s intent on keeping the peace.

Speaking to Q Magazine, he insisted that he would never slap the Blur singer – despite previously threatening ‘war’ between the two.

“Nah, we’re all grown up, man,” said Gallagher. “I don’t mind Damon. He’s alright. I think he’s very talented. I mean he’s a boring fucker and that. But then I would be an’all, hanging around with Noel. He’s looking like he’s stalking Damon. Damon’s probably sitting there thinking, ‘How the fuck have I got into this Gallagher world again?'”.

He also branded Noel a ‘stalker boy’, after Noel collaborated with Damon on Gorillaz track ‘We Got The Power’.

“He’s got fucking Stalker Boy stalking him, begging him to sing on his tunes and then me in the background going, ‘You fucking c**ts. I feel bad for Damon, to be brutally honest,” added Gallagher. “Stuck in the middle.”

Damon previously predicted that Liam wouldn’t take too kindly to his work with Noel – and suggested that he would have “a fantastic one liner about what a bunch of fucking knobheads we are”.

