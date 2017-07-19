These are the highest grossing tours of 2017 so far

Guns N’ Roses, Ed Sheeran, Adele and Depeche Mode are among the artists to have scored the highest grossing tours of 2017 so far.

Consisting largely of the world’s biggest arena and stadium acts from the realms of music, comedy, theatre and beyond, Guns N’ Roses’ comeback tour with the reunion of their ‘classic’ line-up has come out on top of Pollster’s top 100 highest grossing tours of the year so far, raking in $151.5million between January and the end of June.

They come in just ahead of U2 who made $118.1million, Justin Bieber who made $98.2million, Metallica who grossed $88million, with the top five completed by Depeche Mode with $68.2million.

See the top 10 below, and check out the full 100 here.

$151.5million – Guns N’ Roses $118.1million – U2 $98.2million – Justin Bieber $88million – Metallica $68.2million – Depeche Mode $60.5million – Red Hot Chili Peppers $59million – Adele $57.2million – Ed Sheeran $54.5million – Eric Church $52.7million – Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran’s fortune from touring looks set to dramatically increase throughout the year, having just announced a lengthy run of stadium shows. Full dates are below and tickets are on sale here.

Wednesday 9 May – Belfast Boucher Playing Fields

Thursday 24 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday 25 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium

Saturday 26 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium

Sunday 27 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday 1 June – Glasgow Hampden Park

Saturday 2 June – Glasgow Hampden Park

Sunday 3 June – Glasgow Hampden Park

Friday 8 June – Newcastle St James’ Park

Saturday 9 June – Newcastle St James’ Park

Sunday 10 June – Newcastle St James’ Park

Thursday 14 June – London Wembley Stadium

Friday 15 June – London Wembley Stadium

Saturday 16 June – London Wembley Stadium

Sunday 17 June – London Wembley Stadium

Thursday 21 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium

Friday 22 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium

Saturday 23 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium

Sunday 24 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium