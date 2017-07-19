These are the highest grossing tours of 2017 so far
Guns N’ Roses, Ed Sheeran, Adele and Depeche Mode are among the artists to have scored the highest grossing tours of 2017 so far.
Consisting largely of the world’s biggest arena and stadium acts from the realms of music, comedy, theatre and beyond, Guns N’ Roses’ comeback tour with the reunion of their ‘classic’ line-up has come out on top of Pollster’s top 100 highest grossing tours of the year so far, raking in $151.5million between January and the end of June.
They come in just ahead of U2 who made $118.1million, Justin Bieber who made $98.2million, Metallica who grossed $88million, with the top five completed by Depeche Mode with $68.2million.
See the top 10 below, and check out the full 100 here.
- $151.5million – Guns N’ Roses
- $118.1million – U2
- $98.2million – Justin Bieber
- $88million – Metallica
- $68.2million – Depeche Mode
- $60.5million – Red Hot Chili Peppers
- $59million – Adele
- $57.2million – Ed Sheeran
- $54.5million – Eric Church
- $52.7million – Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran’s fortune from touring looks set to dramatically increase throughout the year, having just announced a lengthy run of stadium shows. Full dates are below and tickets are on sale here.
Wednesday 9 May – Belfast Boucher Playing Fields
Thursday 24 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium
Friday 25 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium
Saturday 26 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium
Sunday 27 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium
Friday 1 June – Glasgow Hampden Park
Saturday 2 June – Glasgow Hampden Park
Sunday 3 June – Glasgow Hampden Park
Friday 8 June – Newcastle St James’ Park
Saturday 9 June – Newcastle St James’ Park
Sunday 10 June – Newcastle St James’ Park
Thursday 14 June – London Wembley Stadium
Friday 15 June – London Wembley Stadium
Saturday 16 June – London Wembley Stadium
Sunday 17 June – London Wembley Stadium
Thursday 21 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium
Friday 22 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium
Saturday 23 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium
Sunday 24 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium