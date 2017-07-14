Here comes the money...

The highest artists of 2016 have been revealed – and Beyonce is leading the charge after grossing $61.2 million (£47.2m) in just one year.

The huge figure, which was released by Billboard, is broken down into $1.3m from publishing, $4.3m from sales, along with a further $1.9m from streaming and a massive $54.7m from her Formation World Tour alone.

It’s a whole $20 million more than second placed Guns ‘N Roses – who generated $42.3 million, with $40 million coming from their ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour.

Bruce Springsteen secured the third spot with $42.2 million, while the rest of the top ten featured big names including Drake, Adele, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, and Kanye West.

The latest achievement comes after Beyonce debuted her twins on Instagram for the first time earlier today.

The singer, who gave birth to Sir and Rumi Carter last month, posted a snap of the pair on Instagram, with the photo appearing reminiscent of the artistic image that she initially posted to confirm her pregnancy earlier this year.

In the latest photo, Beyonce is once more flanked by huge bouquets of flowers and wears a blue veil as she cradles the babies in her arms.

Captioning the snap, she wrote: “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.”