Highest-earning DJs of 2017 revealed

Forbes unveils its latest Electronic Cash Kings list

The highest-earning DJs in the world have been revealed with the publication of Forbes‘ Electronic Cash Kings list for 2017.

For the fifth year running, Calvin Harris tops the list, earning $48.5 million (£37.4m) in the past 12 months alone. He’s followed in the list by Tiesto, breakthrough duo The Chainsmokers, Skrillex and Steve Aoki.

The second half of the top 10 is occupied by Diplo, David Guetta, Marshmello, Martin Garrix and Zedd. No women feature in the list.

See the full top 10 below:

1. Calvin Harris ($48,500,000)

2. Tiesto ($39,000,000)

3. The Chainsmokers ($38,000,000)

4. Skrillex ($30,000,000)

5. Steve Aoki ($29,500,000)

6. Diplo ($28,500,000)

7. David Guetta ($25,000,000)

8. Marshmello ($21,000,000)

9. Martin Garrix ($19,500,000)

10. Zedd ($19,000,000)

Meanwhile, UK promoters Festival Republic have announced the launch of ReBalance, a new initiative that will address the gender imbalance in the music industry.

The Leeds-based project will run for three years and will provide one week’s studio recording to a UK-based female musician, solo artist or female-featuring band each month from 2018 through 2020. Studio and engineering costs will be paid for by Festival Republic, along with accommodation and travel.

At the end of each year, the artists selected will be given slots at a Festival Republic or Live Nation festival. The organisation are defining female as anyone who identifies as a woman, while for bands to be eligible they must include a woman or women who are “fundamental to writing and producing duties.”