Highest selling Mercury Prize winning album revealed

2017's award is taking place tonight (September 14)

The highest selling Mercury Prize-winning albums have been revealed, ahead of tonight’s award ceremony.

The first Mercury Prize took place in 1992 and was won by Primal Scream for their album ‘Screamadelica’.

Since then, artists such as Arctic Monkeys, The XX, Pulp, Dizzee Rascal, Portishead, Elbow and Franz Ferdinand have all taken home the trophy.

The prize is known for giving its winners a boost in sales and it’s now been revealed which album sold the most.

Taking the top spot is 2006 winners Arctic Monkeys’ and their debut album ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not.’ It shifted 360,000 copies in its opening week and now currently stands at approximately 1.7 million sales.

Pulp’s ‘Different Class’ won in 1996 and takes the second highest-selling spot, selling 1.3million copies while 2004 winners Franz Ferdinand have shifted 1.28m for their debut album.

See the full list below.

Arctic Monkeys – Whatever People Say I Am That’s What I’m Not (2006) Pulp – Different Class (1996) Franz Ferdinand – S/T (2004) Elbow – The Seldom Seen Kid (2008) Portishead – Dummy (1995) M People – Elegant Slumming (1994) Primal Scream – Screamadelica (1992) The XX – S/T (2010) Ms Dynamite – A Little Deeper (2002) Gomez – Bring It On (1998) Badly Drawn Boy – The Hour of Bewilderbeast (2000) Alt-J – An Awesome Wave (2012) Klaxons – Myths of the Near Future (2007) Roni Size/Reprazent – New Forms (1997) Suede – Suede (1993) Dizzee Rascal – Boy In Da Corner (2003) PJ Harvey – Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea (2001) Antony & The Johnsons – I am a Bird Now (2005) PJ Harvey – Let England Shake (2011) Skepta – Konnichiwa (2016) Talvin Singh – OK (1999) James Blake – Overgrown (2013) Benjamin Clementine – At Least For Now (2015) Young Fathers – Dead (2014) Speech Debelle – Speech Therapy (2009)

2017’s Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show is set to air tonight (Sept 14) and the bookies have released the latest odds.

Booking agents Ladbrokes have cited Kate Tempest as having the highest odds of winning with her album ‘Let Them Eat Chaos’ with a 5/2 prediction.

In second place with odds of 7/2 is Sampha, with Stormzy coming in with odds of 6/1.

Last week, Idris Elba was announced as guest presenter for this year’s Mercury Prize, while Skepta has been added to the line-up of live performers on the night.

The Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show will be held at Eventim Apollo, London. While Lauren Laverne returns as the official host for this year’s ceremony, actor – and occasional DJ – Elba will present the big prize.