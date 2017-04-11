Hillary Clinton models Katy Perry’s high heels

Singer was a huge supporter of the Democrat during the presidential race

Hillary Clinton has modelled a pair of Katy Perry‘s high heels.

The former Presidential nominee was featured in an Instagram post by the singer posing with a pair of her pink heels.

Perry also wrote: “POWER PUMP your way over to katyperrycollections.com for the last few hours of the spring 25% sale @HillaryClinton is wearing #TheHillary (OMG I LOVE HER SO MUCH).” You can view the post below.

Perry was a keen supporter of Hillary Clinton during the presidential race, performing at her rally on November 5, 2016 and dressing up as the former presidential candidate for Halloween.

Clinton also surprised Perry to present her the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award at the 2016 UNICEF Snowflake Ball.

At the time, Perry wrote: “First and foremost, I am incredibly grateful to have received the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award from my hero @HillaryClinton. This award will be a constant reminder to get out of my bubble and back into the field to shine a light on issues that matter most, especially to illuminate the plight of vulnerable children who are living without basic human needs and rights.”

She continued: “Hillary helped me see that we’re all in this together, no matter where we come from, what color we are, or what status and education we have or don’t have. Hillary lit a fire inside of me that burns brighter and brighter every day, and that fire will NEVER be put out.”

“Feelings of despair still comes in waves, but now more than ever I am MOTIVATED to fight against social injustice and to promote equality and kindness as best I know how, through my art and influence.”

Meanwhile, Russell Brand also recently spoke about his short-lived marriage to Perry.

He said: “Well, thinking about it now I must have been conscious on some level that it would be very challenging if there were external influences [to the marriage].”

“Katy was obviously very, very occupied and very busy. I was [also] occupied and busy. Not to the same degree, I recognise… Obviously the marriage didn’t last for a very long time and I think that is to do with the undulating nature of fame.”