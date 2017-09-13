Hillary Clinton’s new book includes a joke about Kelly Clarkson

The former Secretary of State also namechecks a number of female musicians in 'What Happened'

Hillary Clinton‘s new book dissecting the 2016 US election includes a joke about Kelly Clarkson.

What Happened, which is due for release this week, follows the former Secretary of State and Democrat candidate’s version of events as she tries to work out how she lost the election to Donald Trump.

As Washington Post writer Dave Weigel pointed out on Twitter, the new release includes a humorous reference to Clarkson. One page features the quote “That which does not kill us makes us stronger” and is attributed to “Friedrich Nietzsche (and Kelly Clarkson).

The credit refers to Clarkson’s 2011 single ‘Stronger’, as Spin reports. During the track, the former American Idol star sings: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

Elsewhere in What Happened, Clinton also discusses the use of music in her campaign, namechecking a number of female artists along the way. In one part she wrote, as Billboard reports: “For the music at our rallies, we chose a lot of empowering women artists – Sara Bareilles, Andra Day, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry and Rachel Platten – as well as songs from Marc Anthony, Stevie Wonder, Pharrell Williams, and John Legend and the Roots.

“We loved to see our crowds singing along to the music. To this day, I can’t hear ‘Fight Song’, ‘Roar’ or ‘Rise Up’ without getting emotional.”

She also reveals what she did on the Saturday after losing the election, explaining she watched Saturday Night Live and watched Kate McKinnon open the show as Clinton, playing Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’. “As she sang, it seemed like she was fighting back tears,” Clinton wrote. “Listening, so was I.”