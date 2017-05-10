Hip-hop’s richest artist for 2017 revealed

Forbes has compiled its annual list of the genre's wealthiest stars

Forbes has revealed its annual list of hip-hop’s richest artists for 2017.

The list began in 2007 with Jay Z topping the poll with $34 million (£26.3m). 50 Cent and Diddy joined him at Number Two and Three respectively.

This year, Diddy has made it to Number One with a reported net worth of approximately $820m (£633.8m). He has made his money via an ongoing partnership with Ciroc vodka and an investment in TV network Revolt, as well as through the music industry.

Jay Z is now at Number Two with $810m, while Dr Dre follows him with $740m. A long way behind at Number Four is Cash Money owner Birdman with $110m and Drake rounding out the top five with $90m.

The news comes just one day after it was reported Diddy is being accused of sexual harassment in a new lawsuit from his former personal chef.

The rapper, real name Sean Combs, is being sued by Cindy Rueda over claims that she was “regularly summoned” to serve him meals while “Mr Combs and/or his guests were engaged in or immediately following sexual activity.”

Filed on Monday (May 8), the suit also claims that, on at least one occasion, Diddy was naked when she entered the room and asked her if she “was attracted to or liked his naked body.” [via TMZ] After complaining about sexual harassment to one of his assistants, Rueda was then accused of stealing one of the rapper’s watches – prompting Diddy to make her sign an exit agreement that waived all of her rights not to sue the rapper and entrepreneur, or she’d face prosecution. Rueda refused to sue, and was fired.