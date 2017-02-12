The Hives: ‘We and Green Day go way back’

They join a huge punk spectacular heading to London

The Hives have spoken about their long-running relationship with Green Day, after they were announced to support them at their upcoming show at Hyde Park this summer.

Along with the likes of Rancid, Gogol Bordello, The Living End, Beach Slang, SWMRS, Sunflower Bean and Public Access TV, The Hives will be supporting the punk giants as they headline the night at British Summer in London in July.

“I really like playing with Green Day. We’ve played with them before, they always do a really great job,” The Hives frontman Pelle Almqvist told NME. “We met them for the first time back in ’94 when they played a show in our hometown. Our rehearsal space was their dressing room. So, I guess you could say that we go way back.”

Almqvist continued: “This was like before ‘Dookie’. I guess they’d just made ‘Dookie’ but it didn’t come out yet. We’ve known each other for a long time.”

Speaking of his fondness for ‘Dookie’, he added: “It’s a great record. It sort of sounds like the [inaudible] or something to me. I love that record. At the time I was at a young, impressionable age too.”

Green Day headline British Summer Time at Hyde Park on Saturday 1 July. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

Rancid, Green Day and The Hives

“You know it’s great, we’re playing songs off ‘Nimrod’, ‘Kerplunk’, the new record, ‘American Idiot’, songs that are off ‘Insomniac’ that we haven’t played in over 20 years,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told NME about what to expect from tour. “We played these shows for the hardcore fans in the theatres and clubs and we just had a blast, and you could tell because the energy in the crowd was energising us.

“They expect us to be great, and we have to live up to that. We just put as much passion as we can into what we do. We write the record together, we make the record together, and it’s our record at the point. When it’s finished, on the day it gets released, it doesn’t belong to us any more. It belongs to the fans.”