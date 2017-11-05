The Hollywood Bowl is going meatless for Morrissey

Meat is still murder, according to Morrissey

The Hollywood Bowl has announced that all of its food vendors will be going meatless for Morrissey.

The devout vegan has made it mandatory that all of his gigs are strictly vegetarian. In 2015, Morrissey scrapped a gig in Iceland due to the venue refusing to not sell meat on the night of the show.

“I love Iceland and I have waited a long time to return, but I shall leave the Harpa Concert Hall to their cannibalistic flesh-eating bloodlust,” Morrissey said in a statement.

He’s set to play shows on Friday Nov 10 and Saturday Nov 11 at the Hollywood Bowl and this will be the first time the venue has gone completely meatless. Some dishes will contain cheese and other animal products.

According to a press release, the likes of falafel burgers, potato tacos, veggie sandwiches, roasted vegetable “farmer’s plates” and avocado toast will be on sale. Box seat crowd members will be offered a “vegetarian Moroccan feast for two” with hummus, spiced carrot salad, labneh, grilled market vegetables and an olive oil cake for dessert.

However, audience members are allowed to bring in their own food so the gig itself may not be entirely vegetarian.

Meanwhile, Morrissey performed Smiths track ‘I Started Something I Couldn’t Finish’ at a recent show, the first time a member of The Smiths has played the song live.

The track featured on the band’s fourth and final album, ‘Strangeways, Here We Come’. That record was released in September 1987, shortly after the band split.

Morrissey performed the song at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland on Tuesday (October 31).