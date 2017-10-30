Hollywood Undead unveil their five least favourite Halloween costumes

Hollywood Undead have revealed their least favourite Halloween costumes of all time. Check out the video interview with the band above.

Ranking their top five (in order of lameness) Halloween costumes of all time, the metal giants talk us through such classics as: ‘the slutty pizza slice’, Tomb Raider Lara Croft, Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles, joke cross-dressing, and ‘slutty Disney princesses’.

Meanwhile the band are fresh from releasing their fifth album, ‘Five’.

“We’re five brothers, and this is our fifth record,” said Johnny 3 Tears from the band. “Nothing gets to the essence of the music like this number does. Numerology has a lot of power. When we said Five, it just made sense. The fact that we could all agree on one word codifies who we are. It also nods back to ‘No. 5’ from our first album, because it was our fifth song. Moreover, it hints at this secret society of fans supporting us for the past decade. The number is significant, and this is a significant moment for us.”

Hollywood Undead on tour

The band’s upcoming 2018 UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.

24 January – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

25 January – Manchester, Manchester Academy

26 January – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

27 January – Norwich, The LCR – UEA

29 January – London, Koko

30 January – London, Koko