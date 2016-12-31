Honey G’s debut single flops as it fails to crack UK Top 100

'X Factor' rapper recently admitted she hasn't signed an album deal yet.

Honey G’s debut single has failed to enter the UK’s Official Singles Chart within the Top 100.

The controversial X Factor contestant – who finished fifth on this year’s series – inked a quick deal with Simon Cowell’s label Syco and dropped ‘The Honey G Show’ on December 23.

However, in the new Top 100 released by the Official Charts Company yesterday (December 30), the track is nowhere to be seen and the Radio Times reports that it stalled at Number 149.

The single’s poor chart performance follows an awkward appearance on Good Morning Britain in which Honey G appeared to forget the lyrics to Missy Elliott’s ‘Get Ur Freak On’, something which she later denied.

Before being voted off The X Factor in week eight, the 35-year-old white rapper from Harrow in North-West London – or “North Weezy” as she calls it – had been the major talking point of this year’s series.

Some commentators have called her act a problematic parody of hip-hop culture. The Guardian‘s Lola Okolosie recently argued that her performance on the show is “modern-day blackface”.

Honey G recently told Digital Spy that she hasn’t signed a full album deal with Simon Cowell’s label yet.

“What I want to do is negotiate a deal,” she said. “We want to make it happen. I don’t think there is a specific timescale – I think they are allowed to make two singles with me, and then if they make a third, they have to make an album.”