The band band met NME backstage at Bestival and guitarist Stina Tweeddale shared their love of Stephen King's 'It'

Honeyblood have revealed their plans to begin work on their third album. Watch our video interview with the band above.

Speaking to NME backstage at Bestival in Dorset, guitarist Stina Tweeddale and drummer Cat Myers talked about their follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed Babes Never Die.

Myers said: “We’re just about to start writing for album three.”

“It’s a fun place to be in now because it’s the real beginning of it,” added Tweeddale. “It’s the real creative side where we don’t really know where we’re going. It could go anywhere.”

The duo also talked about the feminist perspective that informs their work. “I’m a woman so I can only write form that perspective, so write things that chime with me when it comes to lyrics,” said Tweeddale. It was never like a total feminist message was straight off the bat but it was something that we can’t get way from because essentially we are women.”

She added: “There’s always female bands out there… When I grew up, all the bands that I listened to, a lot of them were female fronted or had females who played guitar, who played bass, who played drums. I don’t think it’s a rise, I think it’s something that being more acknowledged now.”

At the end of the chat, Tweeddale told us that she – like everyone else who’s yet to see it – is excited about the new big screen remake of Stephen King’s classic horror novel It, which was previously adapted into a film in 1990. Tim Curry portrayed killer clown Pennywise, a role that is now filled by Bill Skarsgård.

Tweeddale said: “When I was eight years old I saw ‘It’ at a friend’s house and it scared the absolute bejesus out of me. So I’m really excited to see it. I think I’m gonna freak out again.”

Check out Honeyblood’s upcoming UK tour dates below

Mon December 18 2017 – BRISTOL Thekla

Tue December 19 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Bodega Social Club

Wed December 20 2017 – MANCHESTER Gorilla

Fri December 22 2017 – GLASGOW O2 ABC