Hope & Glory Festival company goes into liquidation

The Liverpool event's second day was cancelled, with some punters calling the festival 'shambolic' and 'dangerous'

The company behind Hope & Glory Festival has gone into liquidation.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The inaugural event, which was held on August 5-6 in Liverpool’s St. George’s Quarter, was plagued by an onslaught of problems on its first day.

Organisers were forced to cancel the festival – which booked James and The Hacienda Classical to headline – on its second day (August 6) after reports of overcrowding, late cancellations and lengthy delays between sets.

Now the company behind the festival has gone into liquidation, with nearly £890,000 owed to 32 creditors.

Liverpool City Council said they were “seeking recovery of costs associated with the clean-up operation” for the festival in St. George’s Quarter, while ticket site Evenbrite – who, along with Skiddle, have given full refunds to people with tickets for the cancelled day and a 50% refund for weekend ticket holders – are now “aggressively pursuing Hope & Glory” to get the money that they paid organisers back.

Ben Sebborn, the director of Skiddle, has admitted that it is now “very unlikely that Skiddle will receive reimbursement from the festival organisers”.

The council is holding an independent review “into the operational detail” of the festival, with a spokesman admitting that “any lessons learned will be implemented for future events run by outside organisations”.

Hope & Glory’s organisers issued a statement shortly after the festival was cancelled back in August, declaring that they “accepted ultimate responsibility” and “profusely apologised” to ticketholders.