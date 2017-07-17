The single is taken from new album 'V'

The Horrors have shared a dark new video for latest single ‘Machine’.

The London group revealed the track last month, before later unveiling news of their new album. Titled ‘V’, that’s due out on September 22.

‘Machine”s new video is a dark and doomy swirl through jarring, dystopian imagery and hypnotic shapes. It’s as hallucinogenic as the track itself – a swarm of industrial sound that hints at The Horrors turning back to darker realms for their new album.

Check out the ‘Machine’ video below.

The video comes following a show-stopping evening set from the band at Suffolk’s Latitude festival this weekend, as well as a recent intimate live return at London’s Omeara venue, which saw them debut a number of new tracks from ‘V’.

‘V”s full tracklisting is as follows:

1. ‘Hologram’

2. ‘Press Enter To Exit’

3. ‘Machine’

4. ‘Ghost’

5. ‘Two Way Mirror’

6. ‘Weighed Down’

7. ‘World Below’

8. ‘Gathering’

9. ‘It’s A Good Life’

10. Something To Remember Me By’

The Horrors were recently accused of plagiarising the artwork for ‘Machine’ – only to be defended by the artist whose work they were said to have ripped off.

Speaking to NME in a recent Facebook live Q&A session, the band also touched on all manner of subjects, from inspirations, to strange rider requests. Check that out below.

The Horrors play the following headline shows before the year is out:

Mon October 16 2017 – BELFAST Mandela Hall

Tue October 17 2017 – DUBLIN Tivoli

Thu October 19 2017 – GLASGOW QMU

Fri October 20 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Univeristy

Sat October 21 2017 – LEEDS University

Sun October 22 2017 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

Tue October 24 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

Wed October 25 2017 – BRISTOL Bierkeller

Thu October 26 2017 – CAMBRIDGE Junction

Sat October 28 2017 – BRIGHTON ACCA

Sun October 29 2017 – LONDON KOKO