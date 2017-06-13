The Horrors unveil new single ‘Machine’ and announce intimate London show

The Horrors are back, returning with their new single ‘Machine’ and announcing details of an intimate London show.

While the world awaits news of their fifth album, Faris Badwan and co return with a taster of what’s to come with comeback single ‘Machine’ – an industrial stomper with a notes of Depeche Mode at their absolute darkest.

The track was recorded at The Church Studios with production legend Paul Epworth – known for his work with the likes of Adele, Rihanna, London Grammar, Bloc Party, Florence + The Machine and many more.

Meanwhile, the band will be playing an intimate London club show at Omeara near London Bridge on July 11. Tickets are on sale and available here.

Fans have been expecting The Horrors’ fifth album since 2015, when they first started work with Epworth.

Bassist Rhys Webb said: “We wanted to get back in there and get writing. We had a really busy year of touring, so we were ready to get working on new stuff. It’s just because time flies, and it moves so quickly and before you know it, it will be a couple of years between releases.”

“Don’t ask me what it sounds like,” said Badwan back then. “I could say anything to you now and it’d sound completely different by the time we finish.”