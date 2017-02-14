How to watch the VO5 NME Awards 2017

Bastille, Dua Lipa, Wiley and Pet Shop Boys will perform on the night.

The VO5 NME Awards 2017 will take place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton tomorrow night (February 15).

The event will feature performances from Bastille, Dua Lipa and Outstanding Contribution To Music recipient Wiley. Pet Shop Boys will close the night with a career-spanning performance after picking up the Godlike Genius award.

Meanwhile, stars including Charli XCX, Pixie Geldof, Marika Hackman and members of Years & Years, Swim Deep, Black Honey, Slaves, Circa Waves and Peace will team up for a special Bands 4 Refugees supergroup performance.

During Bands 4 Refugee’s performance, viewers will be encouraged to donate to Help Refugees by texting REFU to 70700. All texts will gift £5 to the charity.

The VO5 NME Awards 2017 will be streamed exclusively on Facebook Live. Fans will able to watch all the performances and action as it happens by visiting NME’s official Facebook page.

However, you can still be there on the night to watch all of the performances and rub shoulders with your favourite artists – the last remaining tickets are available now from here.

The 1975, Skepta, Bastille and Christine And The Queens have all gained four nominations apiece, while Wolf Alice, Adele and Kanye West are up for three each. Check out the full list of nominations.