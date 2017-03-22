Huge line-up announced for Lollapalooza 2017

The legendary Chicago festival returns

Lollapalooza has announced a huge line-up for 2017 – with the likes of Chance The Rapper, The Killers, Muse and Arcade Fire headlining. See the full line-up below.

Other notable named on the bill at the legendary Chicago festival include The xx, Lorde, Blink 182, DJ Snake, Justice, Alt-J, Run The Jewels, Cage The Elephant, Liam Gallagher, Ryan Adams, Royal Blood, London Grammar, Tove Lo, Spoon, Tegan And Sara, Car Seat Headrest, Crystal Castles, Sampha, Glass Animals, Charli XCX, Banks, Zara Larsson, Sylvan Esso, Whitney, Phantogram and many more.

Lollapalooza 2017 takes place at Grant Park in Chicago from August 3-6. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Check out the day-by-day breakdown of the line-up below:

Arcade Fire are currently gearing up to release their long-awaited and hotly-anticipated fifth album after dropping the anti-Trump comeback track ‘I Give You Power’, while Muse too have been in the studio working on new material where they are said to have recorded three new songs.

The Killers are also set to drop a new record this summer, after teasing fans with a clip of new music in a short video.

“There are moments that feel heavier than anything we’ve ever done, not that we’re the heaviest band in the world, but they have a finesse because of our experience,” said frontman Brandon Flowers. “There’s also really beautiful things. Lyrically, it’s really close to home.”

Speaking of new songs and titles, Flowers said: “There’s one called ‘Rut’ and we were all kind of excited about what was happening with that. Another is called ‘Run For Cover’ and that comes from ‘Day & Age’. so it’s eight-years-old. It started with Stuart Price and it still sort of has his stamp on it – but we’re funnelling it back through the band eight years later with a different producer.

“I never got the lyrics right and I think I’m gonna get it right this time. ‘Run For Cover’ looks like it’s got a good shot [of being on the album].”

He continued: “There’s one called ‘Tyson Vs Douglas’ [named after the 1990 Mike Tyson vs Buster Douglas boxing match]. I don’t know why but I think about it all the time and i finally tried to tackle it in a song, what it meant to have this hero of mine get torn down, and then everything that happened after that.”