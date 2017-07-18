Huge line-up to play Music Matters gigs at Selfridges

Unkle, Joe Goddard, Shura and Pixx are among the names set to play a new series of gigs in-store as part of Music Matters At Selfridges.

Showcasing new and rising artists and the collaboration between music and style, Selfridges stores in London, Manchester and Birmingham will become venues across their three month campaign.

Selfridge’s Oxford street store will welcome the Ultralounge sponsored b Smirnoff, the world’s first ever in-store music venue and ‘state of the art audio-visual content studio. The Ultralounge will host a programme of ‘New Music Nights’ and artist nights called ‘Selfridges Presents’ and a donation will be made by Selfridges to the Music Venue Trust for every ticket purchased from those events. Selfridges will also be working with A$AP Rocky to close the campaign with an exciting project.

“We want Music Matters at Selfridges to celebrate and honour the power of live music,” said Linda Hewson, Selfridges’ Creative Director. “We hope the campaign will remind visitors to our stores of the intrinsic value and originality of the music

experience.”

She added: “It’s so important that we support our cities’ independent music venues where these

unique and formative experiences take place; let’s make as much noise as we can, and think about

why music matters so much.”

To mark the launch, Selfridges have also launched ‘The Vinyl Shop with Rye Wax’, as well as a new range of clothing and merchandise inspired by some of the most seminal artists of all time, featuring the likes of Guns N’ Roses, The Beatles, Tupac, Eminem and many more.

Check out the full ‘Selfridges Presents’ and ‘New Music Nights’ line-ups below, and visit here for tickets and more information.

‘Selfridges Presents’

JULY

20y: New Gen: 67, NOT3S, RENZ

27: EIVØR, CHARLIE CUNNINGHAM

AUGUST

3: UNKLE

10: RAYE, MABEL

17: VESSELS, Ten Fé, BEN PIERCE DJ

24: SHURA, PIXX

3: JOE GODDARD, AMA LOU, DJ ED ROSTAND

SEPTEMBER

7:LAST NIGHT IN PARIS, HARE SQUEAD

14: ZULI, EL 3ezba

‘New Music Nights’

JULY

26: TOM WALKER / MAJIK / TAYLA

AUGUST

9: KUDU BLUE / CROOX / FRANK GAMBLE

23: MULLALLY / JOY CROOKES / CALLUM PITT

SEPTEMBER

6: SAM WILLS, CAMERON BLOOMFIELD, MAAD

13:YASSSASSIN / NOVA TWINS / ANIMAL SONS

