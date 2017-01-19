More huge names added to Isle Of Wight Festival 2017 line-up

Who'll be joining Arcade Fire and Rod Stewart?

Isle Of Wight Festival have announced some huge additions to their 2017 line-up.

Joining the previously announced Arcade Fire, Rod Stewart, RUN-DMC, David Guetta, Bastille and more will be Kaiser Chiefs, Texas, The Shires, Example + DJ Wire, Jonas Blue, Nothing But Thieves, The Sherlocks, Ward Thomas, The Undertones, The Alarm and Elle Exxe.

Last year, it was reported that Isle Of Wight Festival could be cancelled next year, due to an alleged row with the council in which organisers were said to be considering scrapping the event unless it cuts its costs significantly. However, Isle Of Wight then confirmed that a deal had been struck and they’d be returning in 2017 with a stellar line-up.

The festival originally ran between 1968 and 1970 before being revived in 2002. This year’s festival saw 58,000 attend to see headline sets from Status Quo, Faithless, Stereophonics, The Who, Richard Ashcroft, Queen + Adam Lambert and Ocean Colour Scene. Other past headliners include David Bowie, Foo Fighters, The Killers, Blur, Fleetwood Mac and The Rolling Stones.

One of the first of the summer season, Isle Of Wight Festival 2017 takes place from 8-11 June at Seaclose Park. For tickets and more information, visit here.