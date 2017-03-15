Huge Stone Roses support acts for Wembley gig announced

Blossoms, Sleaford Mods and The G-O-D will all join the band on the day.

The Stone Roses have sured up a trio of support acts for their huge show at London’s Wembley Stadium this summer.

Blossoms have announced that they will be the main support act on the day. Sleaford Mods and The G-O-D have been added to the bill, too.

Interestingly, Blossoms and Sleaford Mods were previously involved in a Twitter spat last summer.

The Stone Roses will play London’s Wembley Stadium on June 17, in between dates at Belfast SSE Arena on June 13, Leeds First Direct Arena on June 20-21, and Glasgow Hampden Park on June 24. Their full list of UK dates are as follows:

Belfast SSE Arena (June 13)

London Wembley Stadium (17)

Leeds First Direct Arena (20, 21)

Glasgow Hampden Park (24)

The band played four nights at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium last summer. Former Manchester United star David Beckham attended one of the gigs, prompting the band to dedicate ‘This Is The One’ to him . The footballer’s reaction was filmed and later posted to his Instagram account.

Beckham then picked a Stone Roses song during his appearance on Desert Island Discs at the end of last year.

Also last year, Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis denied rumours The Stone Roses could be headlining Glastonbury 2017.

