Huge support acts announced for Green Day at British Summer Time Hyde Park

Prepare for a punk spectacular

A huge bill of support acts have been confirmed to join Green Day at their upcoming headline show at British Summer Time in London’s Hyde Park.

Joining Green Day as they take to the iconic park in the capital will be fellow punk veterans Rancid, along with Gogol Bordello, The Hives, The Living End, Beach Slang, SWMRS, Sunflower Bean and Public Access TV – with many more to be announced.

This comes after Blondie were confirmed to be supporting Phil Collins at his upcoming British Summer Time gig. Meanwhile, The Killers have also been confirmed to headline, where they’ll be joined by Elbow, Tears For Fears and White Lies – joining Justin Bieber, Phil Collins, Kings Of Leon and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

Green Day headline British Summer Time at Hyde Park on Saturday 1 July. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

