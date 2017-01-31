Huge support acts announced for Green Day at British Summer Time Hyde Park

Prepare for a punk spectacular
A huge bill of support acts have been confirmed to join Green Day at their upcoming headline show at British Summer Time in London’s Hyde Park.
Joining Green Day as they take to the iconic park in the capital will be fellow punk veterans Rancid, along with Gogol Bordello, The Hives, The Living End, Beach Slang, SWMRS, Sunflower Bean and Public Access TV – with many more to be announced.
This comes after Blondie were confirmed to be supporting Phil Collins at his upcoming British Summer Time gig. Meanwhile, The Killers have also been confirmed to headline, where they’ll be joined by Elbow, Tears For Fears and White Lies – joining Justin Bieber, Phil Collins, Kings Of Leon and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.
Green Day headline British Summer Time at Hyde Park on Saturday 1 July. Tickets are on sale now and available here.
“You know it’s great, we’re playing songs off ‘Nimrod’, ‘Kerplunk’, the new record, ‘American Idiot’, songs that are off ‘Insomniac’ that we haven’t played in over 20 years,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told NME about what to expect from tour. “We played these shows for the hardcore fans in the theatres and clubs and we just had a blast, and you could tell because the energy in the crowd was energising us.
“They expect us to be great, and we have to live up to that. We just put as much passion as we can into what we do. We write the record together, we make the record together, and it’s our record at the point. When it’s finished, on the day it gets released, it doesn’t belong to us any more. It belongs to the fans.”
See Green Day’s full UK/Ireland 2017 tour schedule beneath:
Leeds, First Direct Arena (February 5, 2017)
Manchester, Manchester Arena (6)
London, O2 Arena (8)
Belfast, Ormeau Park (June 28)
Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham (29)
London, Hyde Park (July 1)
Glasgow,Bellahouston Park (July 4)
