Hurts announce new album ‘Desire’ and UK shows

'An album full of passion, pain and lust - and some of the best music we've ever made'

Hurts have announced details of their fourth album ‘Desire’, as well as two shows in London and Manchester. Full dates and ticket details are below.

After unveiling the new single and video for ‘Beautiful Ones‘ last month, now the Manchester synth-pop duo will return with their fourth full-length album on September 29. A huge tour is set to be announced, and fans will have early access to tickets by pre-ordering the album on a variety of formats here.

“It gives us great pleasure to announce DESIRE,” said the band. “An album full of passion, pain and lust… and some of the best music we’ve ever made. We’ll also be embarking on our biggest tour ever later this year. From Siberia to Manchester and everywhere in between.”

Hurts’ upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday June 2 and will be available here.

Thu December 7 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Sat December 9 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Hurts frontman Theo Hutchcraft told NME to expect a ‘big, personal, pop album‘.

“I guess this time we tried to just make a big pop record, and it’s got echoes of all three records. I think that’s what we often take from it,” he told NME. “There are all these avenues we’ve gone down in the past, take a little bit from there, little bit from here. But overall we just wanted to make a big, powerful pop record and that’s definitely the track we’re on, so it feels good.”

As for the lyrics on the album, Hutchcraft continued: “We’ve just been a bit more personal on this record. I think often our records are very open and personal but I think it’s been interesting to explore different parts of myself and tell different stories. I think it’s something I’ve always enjoyed and songs like ‘Wonderful Life’, ‘Rolling Stone’, all those ones, they’re all stories. We learn how to open up and we have different experiences, I mean we have the strangest experiences!”

Meanwhile, Adam Anderson on keys and guitar recently spoke out about his own battles with depression and anxiety.