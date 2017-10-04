Hurts’ Theo Hutchcraft tells us about a huge, surprise new collaboration

He's been in the studio with a hip-hop legend...

Hurts‘ Theo Hutchcraft has revealed that he’s recorded a number of tracks with hip-hop legend The Game.

The Manchester synth-pop duo have just released their acclaimed fourth album ‘Desire’, but it seems that the frontman has many irons in the fire – and had the ‘privilege’ of working with one of his musical heroes.

“I recorded some songs with The Game last year,” Hutchcraft exclusively told NME. “He heard a demo that I wrote that he had sent to him. I heard that he loved it and wanted to cut it as a record. I didn’t believe it, obviously – but then I bumped into him in the street in LA.

“I was like ‘did you really hear that song?’ And he was like ‘yeah, come to the studio’. We spent the afternoon recording about two or three songs. I don’t know when or where they’ll see the light of day, but it was very fun. He was the coolest dude you could ever imagine.”

Asked about the sound and genre of the tracks, Hutchcraft continued: “The songs I wrote were quite bluesy, but he only used bits of them, then we wrote some other bits in the studio together. I guess it was my voice that he liked. It was really weird to be a guy from North Yorkshire in the studio with a guy from Compton. It was a very interesting afternoon – but lovely. He was so musical and committed. It was a great privilege, as bizarre as it sounds.”

“The room was spinning by the time I left. Hip-hop has been a big part of my life and he’s someone I’ve loved for a long time.”

Having worked with Calvin Harris and Kylie Minogue, are there are any more bucketlist collaborations on the horizon?

“We get asked by our fans and Lana Del Rey fans to do a song together,” he admitted. “That would be great, because she’s lovely – I’ve only met her once before, so you never know.”

Check back soon for more of our exclusive interview with Hurts

Hurts’ new album ‘Desire’ is out now.

“We’ve just been a bit more personal on this record,” Hutchcraft previously told NME about the album. “I think often our records are very open and personal but I think it’s been interesting to explore different parts of myself and tell different stories. I think it’s something I’ve always enjoyed and songs like ‘Wonderful Life’, ‘Rolling Stone’, all those ones, they’re all stories. We learn how to open up and we have different experiences, I mean we have the strangest experiences!”

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Their upcoming UK tour dates are below, and tickets are available here.

Thu December 07 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Sat December 09 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo