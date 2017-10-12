Hurts unveil stylish new video for ‘Chaperone’

The single is taken from their new album 'Desire'

Hurts have unveiled the dramatic and stylish new video for ‘Chaperone’. Watch it first on NME below.

Adopting the crimson red and black motif of the artwork to new album ‘Desire’, the clip is starkly subtle and simple – focussing on a pure performance from the Manchester synth-pop duo as they play through the tender R&B-tinged track as rose petals rain down in silhouette.

“It is a risk,” frontman Theo Hutchcraft told NME about the ‘lighter’ sound of their new album. “That’s what we enjoy about it – not being able to be pigeon-holed and for people to be able to second-guess. That’s what the bands that we love have – the ability to change and to grow. Also, part of the lightness of it comes from looking back at how the world has been a very dark place over the last couple of years. There’s a genuine feeling of melancholy in everybody at the moment.

“Going into the studio was an escape. The lightness of the songs is an antidote to the darkness that everyone has been confronted by. Music is useful to escape. We could have written an album that reflected the mood that we were feeling, but the opposite is often more useful for us.”

Meanwhile, the band also spoke to NME about a surprise collaboration with hip-hop legend The Game, and the act of speaking out on mental health issues in the face of old ideas of ‘masculinity’.