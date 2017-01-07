I Break Horses return after two year silence with untitled demo

'Hope to see you in 2017!' the band wrote

I Break Horses have broken their two year silence with the release of an untitled demo.

The Swedish duo shared the clip via their Facebook page yesterday (January 6), writing; “Happy New Year Everyone! Breaking a 2-year silence with a rough demo outtake of a new song :). Hope to see you in 2017! IBH x”

The band are comprised of Maria Lindén and Fredrik Balck. They released their debut album ‘Hearts’ in 2011 and its follow-up ‘Chiaroscuro’ in 2014. You can listen to the demo below.

Upon the release of ‘Chiaroscuro’, NME described it as “the contrast of light and dark in art or literature.” The review added; “Sweden’s Maria Lindén plays with these shades on her second album, recording mournful songs using the brightest possible synth-pop sounds. Her 2011 debut ‘Hearts’ had the drift and shimmer of shoegaze, but ‘Chiaroscuro’ is sharper, even flirting with techno on the densely layered ‘Faith’ and handclapping electro on ‘Denial’ as Lindén tries out all the electronic styles of the 1980s.

“Through the darker passages of ‘You Burn’ or ‘Berceuse’ she’s a softer Zola Jesus or a less forbidding Planningtorock, and when she finds a big chorus on ‘Weigh True Words’ it could be Chvrches. Lindén holds her own in that company.”

The band last teased new music back in 2015. Taking to their Facebook page on May 7, they wrote “Get slowly excited cause new music is slowly coming to life.”

I Break Horses are yet to announce a new album or tour.