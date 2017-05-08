Iain Duncan Smith raps Eminem to attack Diane Abbott on ‘Good Morning Britain’

Well, that's music ruined forever

As the race for the General Election 2017 marches on, Iain Duncan Smith surprised viewers of ‘Good Morning Britain’ today, when he rapped a verse of Eminem‘s ‘Lose Yourself’ to attack Diane Abbott.

The Conservative politician, formerly leader of the part Work And Pensions Secretary, appeared on ITV to take aim at the Labour MP for her disastrous radio interview last week in which she fluffed her speech when discussing police funding.

“Can we just take a moment because, just in the break there, one of the most iconic cultural moments I think I’ve ever experienced on this sofa,” said presenter Piers Morgan, intoducing the Tory politician. “Ian Duncan Smith, perhaps the last person that you’d expect to know this, was talking about a message for Diane Abbott, which was when he began reciting lyrics from Eminem.”

Smith replied: “I said that his ‘Lose Yourself lyrics’ are some lyrics for Diane Abbott. “It’s halfway down and he says: ‘He opens his mouth but the words don’t come out. He’s choking now and the clock’s run out.'”

Watch the incident below.

Viewers then took to Twitter to react:

dfpad-mpu-2 NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

This summer sees Eminem return to the UK to headline Reading & Leeds Festival alongside Muse and Kasabian, as well a one-off headline gig at Glasgow’s Summer Sessions.