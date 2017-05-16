ITV weatherman faces eight counts of indecent assault

Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown has told a court that former TV weatherman Fred Talbot tried to sexually abuse his friend during a school trip to Scotland.

Talbot – best known for presenting the weather on a floating map in the 90s for ITV’s This Morning – faces eight counts of indecent assault. He is accused of assaulting five boys in a period spanning from the late 1960s to the 1980s, which includes a time during which Talbot taught at Altrincham Grammar School for Boys.

Brown, a former student of the school, is not one of the five complainants. Four of the five boys were teenage pupils at Altrincham Grammar School, where Talbot taught biology. Talbot denies all 10 counts of indecent assault.

According to The Sun, Brown has told Lanark Sheriff Court that one of his school friends told him that Talbot, 67, attempted to abuse him and perform a sex act on him during a school trip. Brown reportedly told the court: “I can’t remember where exactly we were in Scotland, I’ve been to over 50 countries but still don’t know where we came to on that trip… Mr Talbot decided who would go on these trips and you couldn’t just put your name down for them. It was all down to him who came.”

He added: “We were on a hill in the middle of nowhere and it was pitch black. Five minutes later Mr Talbot popped his head into the tent and said to the boy who had gone to the pub with him ‘I thought you were staying in my tent tonight’ and he went away. The boy then left the tent and I saw him again 10 or 15 minutes later. I will always remember him diving back into the tent and landing on top of us.”

Of why it took him so long to speak out about Talbot’s alleged behaviour, Brown said: “Every time he appeared on TV I would tell people about what he had done to my mate and said he had nonced my pal in Scotland. It has taken me four and a half hours to get here for this so I have no reason to lie. I know what happened that night on that school trip.”

Brown had previously testified that Talbot made his class watch a gay porn film.

The trial continues.