He made the cryptic announcement at their Glasgow show

Ian Brown has seemingly suggested that The Stone Roses have split up after the Manchester band played the last date of their UK tour in Glasgow.

As the gig at Hampden Park drew to a close, Brown reportedly told the crowd: “Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy that it happened.”

Although the band are yet to officially comment on their future together, fans on Twitter have already began reacting with sadness at Brown’s cryptic announcement.

“I’m actually going into mourning now the Roses have split”, one fan wrote.

Another said: “Glad I got to see The Stone Roses twice before they split tonight, still sad though.”

The Stone Roses initially reformed in 2011 and played London’s Wembley Stadium last weekend – their first gig in the capital for four years.

During the mammoth show at the 90,000 capacity stadium, The Roses played a career-spanning set, dropping their 2016 single ‘All For One’ into the setlist alongside the classics, but they did not play their most recent single ‘Beautiful Thing’, which a year on from its release has still not received its live debut.

They also played two dates this week at Leeds’ First Direct Arena, before heading to Glasgow for tonight’s show.

NME.com has contacted representatives for the band for further comment on the rumours.