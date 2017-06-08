Ice Cube on Bill Maher n-word controversy: ‘Check yourself before you wreck yourself’

NWA rapper speaks out ahead of his appearance on Maher's 'Real Time' show

Ice Cube has spoken about Bill Maher’s n-word controversy ahead of his planned appearance on the US TV host’s Real Time show this weekend.

Last Friday (June 2) saw Maher criticised after uttering the racial slur during the live-aired HBO show. Maher had been interviewing Republican Senator Ben Sasse when the politician invited him to “work in the fields” with him in his state of Nebraska. “Work in the fields?” Maher replied. “Senator, I’m a house n****r.”

HBO censored the remark during later airings of the episode and issued a statement that described Maher’s comments as “inexcusable and tasteless.” Maher also apologised, saying: “I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment”.

NWA rapper Ice Cube was already booked to appear on Real Time prior to the controversy and has now told Rolling Stone why he will still go on the show.

“He knows that’s a bad word to a lot of people,” Cube said. “Now, the question is: Why did he think he could be that comfortable with saying that? What makes you think you can say that? Why did you think you could get away with that?”

“You’ll see me on there Friday, and I’ll say what I gotta say,” he added.

“People are trying to go into this like, ‘What is it, why is it, how does it happen? Why is this still offensive? Should we use it, shouldn’t we use it?’ – this, that, and the other. And it becomes like a facade of a lot of bullshit. Everybody knows, because of white supremacy, black people got it bad. And it’s just not funny, the bully mentality.”

“It’s just not funny to diss at least the ones who got it fucked up. And it’s like rich, white guys are the reason why black people are in the position they’re in. You’re supposed to be a champion, or you’re supposed to be a liberal, but racism lives in both parties. It does. So let’s throw away the facade and the bullshit. Let’s be real.”

Ice Cube continued: “And he wants to talk about ‘house n****s,’ like they had it so much better? It’s like, please. It wasn’t a cakewalk for a so-called ‘house n***a,’ either, unless you like being raped. Sometimes, you gotta know when to shut up. Check yourself before you wreck yourself.”

Democratic Senator Al Franken was also scheduled to appear on the show this Friday (June 9) but has since pulled out.