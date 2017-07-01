Ice Cube tells Roskilde Festival crowd that he misses DJ Crazy Toones

The rapper was performing at his only European tour date of the summer.

The rapper Ice Cube has led a tribute to his late DJ, Crazy Toones, at the Danish Roskilde Festival.

The N.W.A star was performing his only European date of the summer, and was joined by the rapper and brother of Crazy Toones, WC, on the main stage.

Addressing the crowd, Ice Cube said “Rest in peace DJ Crazy Toones, who is in the motherfucking house. There’s only one DJ Crazy Toones… It’s a shame that DJ Crazy Toones is not with us. I miss DJ Crazy Toones. Crazy Toones loved Denmark.” You can watch a clip from the show below:

The producer, who worked with Ice Cube on tour and was signed to his label, Lynch Mob Records, died aged 45 of a heart attack in January this year.

Ice Cube also paid tribute to other deceased collaborators, saying, “[The audience] love Eazy E. They love Biggie Smalls. They love Tupac. They love Prodigy, rest in peace. Have I mentioned Nate Dogg? They love Nate Dogg. Rest in peace to all the soldiers we lost.”

Ice Cube then led the crowd in a call and response chant to Nate Dogg’s line in the Snoop Dogg track ‘The Next Episode’, “Hey, smoke weed everyday.”

The rapper also expressed his love for the crowd at Roskilde, commenting, “I think this is the craziest crowd I ever performed to. In California we’ve got Coachella, but Coachella ain’t got shit on this. This ain’t Hollywood. This is some real shit.”

Ice Cube closed his Roskilde set with a rendition of his new track, ‘Good Cop, Bad Cop’. In September he will perform at Kaaboo festival in California.