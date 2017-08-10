The building could be demolished

Amoeba Music, the iconic Hollywood record store set on an intersection of Sunset Boulevard, could be demolished under new development plans.

Developer GPI properties has outlined new plans for the area that Amoeba Music currently occupies, which include a 28-story tower with a glassy exterior, 232 residential units and 7,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground level. The current building Amoeba occupies would be demolished under the currently proposed plans.

In a statement, Amoeba have confirmed that, even if they are turfed out of their current location, they will remain in the LA area. “We are in discussions to remain at 6400 Sunset beyond our current lease, but we are also exploring our various options and have already been offered several spaces that could suit us well,” the statement reads. “We will choose what is best at the appropriate time. Amoeba loves LA, we are committed to LA, and we have every intention of remaining in LA.”

Check out an artist’s interpretation of the proposed tower below.

Last year, Amoeba confirmed that their current premises had been sold back in October 2015 for $34 million, but said that “the building owner [sic] are open to us potentially staying longer.” These new proposals suggest that GPI are now looking to move forward with their plans for the site.

The above proposals will still require approval from the city before anything is confirmed. According to the proposals, demolition would take place in mid-2019, with the building’s completion aimed for 2021.