Iconic Southampton venue The Joiners is under threat

The venue needs urgent repairs

Southampton’s iconic small venue The Joiners is in need of urgent repairs, or its owners “will not be able to keep the venue open far into the future.”

The venue has posted a statement to a GoFundMe page which is taking donations towards its repair after the venue has been “battered” by the recent weather.

“There are number of critical repairs that if not carried out very soon will mean we will not be able to keep the venue open far into the future,” it reads. “The building is subject to an “all repairing” lease which means we are responsible for the general wear and tear of the building at now over 100 years old.

“The joiners is not a profit making business but exists to provide a platform for emerging and local artists and during Festival season we operate at a loss, therefore we currently have no funds to carry out this work.”

Next year will mark The Joiners’ 50th year as a functioning venue – to donate towards its repair, head here.

The Joiners won NME’s Britain’s Best Small Venue accolade back in 2013.

“We’re stoked to have won,” added Ricky Bates, head of booking and promotion at Southampton Joiners at the time. “I go to venues all over the country and I’ve not been to another venue were everybody is so versed in music.”