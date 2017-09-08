Idris Elba announced as guest presenter for Mercury Prize 2017, Skepta to perform live

Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show will be held at Eventim Apollo, London next Thursday (September 14)

Idris Elba has been announced as guest presenter for this year’s Mercury Prize, taking place next week, while Skepta has been added to the line-up of live performers on the night.

The Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show will be held at Eventim Apollo, London next Thursday (September 14). While Lauren Laverne returns as the official host for this year’s ceremony, actor – and occasional DJ – Elba will present the big prize.

Elba says of the news: “The Hyundai Mercury Prize is a huge moment in the music calendar and I’m so happy to be involved. It is so important that we continue to celebrate the album as a work of art and this is a special night to celebrate the incredible shortlisted artists.”

All the nominated acts – with the exception of Ed Sheeran – are expected to perform on the night. Now it has been confirmed that grime MC Skepta, who won last year’s prize with his album ‘Konnichiwa’, now joins a list that also includes shortlisted artists Alt-J, Blossoms, Dinosaur, Glass Animals, J Hus, Kate Tempest, Loyle Carner, Sampha, Stormzy, The Big Moon and The xx.

See the full list of nominated albums below. Here’s fans’ reactions to the shortlist. Stormzy and Sampha have been singled out as this year’s bookies’ favourites.

Alt-J: ‘Relaxer’

Blossoms: ‘Blossoms’

Dinosaur: ‘Together, As One’

Ed Sheeran: ‘Divide’

Glass Animals: ‘How To Be A Human Being’

J Hus: ‘Common Sense’

Kate Tempest: ‘Let Them Eat Chaos’

Loyle Carner: ‘Yesterday’s Gone’

Sampha: ‘Process’

Stormzy: ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’

The Big Moon: ‘Love In The Fourth Dimension’

The xx: ‘I See You’

Meanwhile, new judges on the panel this year include Marcus Mumford from Mumford and Sons, Lianne La Havas, Ella Eyre, and DJ and broadcaster MistaJam. Jamie Cullum and Jessie Ware also feature on the panel alongside broadcaster Clara Amfo and Jeff Smith, Head of Music at BBC 6 Music and Radio 2.

Extra tickets have been released for the Hyundai Mercury Prize, available here.