The track will be on her new album, 'Digital Distortion'

Iggy Azalea is to release a new single next Friday, it has been announced.

Azalea took to Twitter over the weekend to tell fans that her new single would be called ‘Mo Bounce’ and would be coming out on March 24th.

Artwork for the new single accompanied the announcement. See below:

Promotion for the new single began earlier this month, with Azalea releasing a number of images on social media accompanied by the hashtag #MoBounce. Azalea wears a ‘Sports Direct’ parody sweatshirt in one of the images, with the slogan ‘Haters Direct’.

Fans are currently waiting on the release of Azalea’s second album, ‘Digital Distortion’, due for release later this year on Def Jam Records.

There have been multiple delays to the record, which follows 2014’s debut ‘Reclassified’. Azalea recently wrote on Twitter that “personal changes” were behind the late release.

Earlier this month, Azalea released her new track ‘Can’t Lose’ ft. Lil Uzi Vert as part of the Def Jam ‘Direct Deposit’ mixtape.