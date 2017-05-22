Watch Iggy Azalea address Adam Lambert ‘beef’

Azalea suggests Lambert's previous disparaging comments about her were 'completely entertainment'

Iggy Azalea has addressed suggestions of a beef between herself and Adam Lambert.

Both artists served as judges for season eight of X-Factor Australia last year. Following low ratings, the show was cancelled.

Lambert previously said last year that Azalea was “quite a diva”, also saying in another interview: “She doesn’t know anything about singing, let’s face it.”

Asked about Lambert’s comment during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Azalea said: “Well actually, Adam’s a really good friend of mine and this is completely entertainment.”

She added: “He came to my dressing room the day after and was like, ‘Oh my God girl, I’m so sorry, please don’t hate me, they told me to upstairs,’ and I was like, ‘ok’ and then funnily enough the show was cancelled so I guess the ratings were a little low.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Watch in the clip below:

Iggy Azalea’s new album ‘Digital Distortion’ is expected to be released later this year. Back in March, she shared the video for her latest single ‘Mo Bounce’.

Adam Lambert, meanwhile, recently spoke to NME about rumours that Queen could headline Glastonbury in 2020, the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic film and Trump’s first 100 days in office.

Of Trump’s Presidency, Lambert said: “I think it’s been a fucking mess really, and I think anyone who was on my side of the fence would agree with me – but you know, I hope that we as a country can wake up. Hopefully in three and half years from now, in the next term, we can make better decisions as a whole country. I hope more and more people will step up and make the changes that we need to make.”

He continued: “There are masses of people who don’t get involved because they don’t feel like they matter. The way that media is consumed and that the world socialises and communicates with each-other, makes it easy to get distracted by the tabloids. Unfortunately, I think that was part of Trump’s strategy – to kinda get into some sort of reality TV type of name-calling and BS.

“I think a lot of people fell for it because we’ve been told that we’re supposed to consume. There’s a lot of information that becomes so saturated. You know, you could have one celebrity standing soapbox and we need the people to take control of our country and not just leave it to celebrities to steer it one way or another. I don’t think that is going to be enough.”