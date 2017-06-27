Iggy Azalea hits back at Halsey’s ‘fucking moron’ diss

Aussie rapper describes US singer's comments as 'a bit weird'

Iggy Azalea has responded to recent criticism directed at her by Halsey.

US singer Halsey, who released her second album ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom‘ earlier this month, recently hit out at Azalea in an interview, saying: “There’s a lot of people I wouldn’t put on my record… Iggy Azalea: absolutely not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. Fucking moron. I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me.”

Responding on Australian radio, Azalea has now said: “It’s a bit weird to bring someone up in an interview that you weren’t asked about.” She continued: “I don’t know her, I’ve never met her or interacted with her in any capacity, so I thought it was a bit of a strange thing to kind of throw that out there. But she’s young and you know I hope that she kind of learns maybe to be a bit less judgmental when she’s kind of in the same shoes.”

Halsey played Glastonbury at the weekend and spoke to NME at the festival. Watch that interview in the video below.

During the chat, Halsey spoke about her reaction to being the first female artist to go to Number One in the US charts in 2017.

“Everyone thought I would be excited,” she told NME of the achievement. “And I was, but I think there are so many women who’ve put out better albums than me that deserve that. So all we can do is keep shining a light on the female artists that we love and give them the exposure they deserve.”

She also pointed out that since her record went to Number One, there have been three back-to-back chart-toppers for female artists. “I think the hard thing is it wasn’t just men constantly dethroning women,” she said. “The big male players put out records this year. You’ve got Kendrick Lamar, Drake, The Chainsmokers, Ed Sheeran – the biggest male artists in the game.”

“So I think it was hard for any newcomers to fight through. The positive thing to come through is I had the Number One record, Katy [Perry] had a Number One record, now Lorde is having a Number One record, so it’s back-to-back-to-back women. I know Lana [Del Rey] is set to release this summer, I’m sure Miley’s going to be putting out something as well. Also, SZA had her moment in the US as well, which is incredible. I think this summer women are going to take charge again.”