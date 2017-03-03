Iggy Azalea releases new track ‘Can’t Lose’ with Lil Uzi Vert

The rapper took to Twitter to give fans an update on new album 'Digital Distortion'

Rapper Iggy Azalea has released a new track called ‘Can’t Lose’ with Lil Uzi Vert.

The song was unveiled last night along with Azalea’s plans to release tracks from her new album, ‘Digital Distortion’, throughout March. Azalea told her Twitter followers that the first track from the new album would be featured on the Def Jam mixtape ‘Direct Deposit 2’. Listen to the teaser below:

Lil Uzi indicated on Twitter that he was unhappy with the release and that Def Jam hadn’t received his permission to put out the track.

Azalea told fans that “many personal changes” were the reason for her delay in releasing a new album, adding, “I felt it was important I made some creative changes too – I needed my album to reflect where my head’s at in 2017.” Read the tweets below.

In September 2016 Azalea told People magazine that the breakdown of her relationship with fiance Nick Young was to blame for the delayed release. “I don’t want to go and promote my album and get asked about my relationship that has just crumbled,” she said. The rapper has also served as a judge on Australian X Factor.

Azalea’s latest album, ‘The New Classic’, and the re-issue, ‘Reclassified’, were both released in 2014. Azalea has not released new music for almost a year, her most recent single being ‘Team’ from March 2016.