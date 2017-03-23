Listen to Iggy Azalea’s new song ‘Mo Bounce’

The Australian rapper is currently working on her second studio album

Iggy Azalea has shared her new single, ‘Mo Bounce’.

The Australian rapper is currently working on the follow-up to her debut studio album, ‘The New Classic’, which came out in 2014. The new record is currently going by the title ‘Digital Distortion’, and is expected to be released later this year.

In the meantime, Azalea has followed up on her promise to release a song from ‘Digital Distortion’ after promising fans last week that ‘Mo Bounce’ would see the light of day this week.

‘Mo Bounce’ has now been released after debuting earlier today (March 23) on Apple Music’s Beats 1. Listen to the new single below.

Mo Bounce Mo Bounce, an album by Iggy Azalea on Spotify

Earlier this month, Azalea apologised to her fans for delaying ‘Digital Distortion’, citing how her life had been affected by “so many personal changes.”

These comments followed an interview Azalea gave back in October 2016 where she explained that her “personal life fell apart.”

“I just kind of felt like, on top of me needing the personal time, [I was] then feeling: ‘Okay, I’m single now. I want to have sexy songs. I want to say stuff about being single,’” she revealed. “I obviously didn’t write that on my [original] album because when I wrote it I was about to get married.”