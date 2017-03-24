Watch Iggy Azalea twerk and wear Sports Direct parody sweatshirt in ‘Mo Bounce’ video

From her delayed new album 'Digital Distortion'

Iggy Azalea has shared a video for her new single ‘Mo Bounce’.

The Australian rapper is currently working on the follow-up to her debut studio album, ‘The New Classic’, which came out in 2014. The new record is currently going by the title ‘Digital Distortion’, and is expected to be released later this year.

Having released her new track earlier this week, Azalea has now unveiled its video. It sees the star twerking and wearing a sweatshirt that parodies the logo of UK discount sports store Sports Direct, instead reading ‘Haters Direct’.

Earlier this month, Azalea apologised to her fans for delaying ‘Digital Distortion’, citing how her life had been affected by “so many personal changes.”

These comments followed an interview Azalea gave back in October 2016 where she explained that her “personal life fell apart.”

“I just kind of felt like, on top of me needing the personal time, [I was] then feeling: ‘Okay, I’m single now. I want to have sexy songs. I want to say stuff about being single,’” she revealed. “I obviously didn’t write that on my [original] album because when I wrote it I was about to get married.”