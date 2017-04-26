Iggy Pop awarded France’s “highest cultural honour”

The frontman was presented with his award by the French Consul General Clement Leclerc in Miami yesterday (April 25)

Iggy Pop has been made a Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government – the country’s ‘highest cultural honour’.

The iconic frontman joins the likes of Bob Dylan and the late David Bowie in having been awarded the honour (which is known as ‘Ordre des Arts et des Lettres’ in French), which is given to those individuals who have made a “significant contribution to the enrichment of the French cultural inheritance.”

Iggy was presented with the honour by the French Consul General Clement Leclerc in Miami yesterday (April 25). In an accompanying post on his Instagram page, the caption explained: “Iggy has been awarded this distinction for his contribution to the arts in France and throughout the world. It was a very special day.”

See an image of Consul General Leclerc and Iggy Pop below.

The artist has previously sung in French on his 2009 album ‘Préliminaires’ as well as on his follow-up record ‘Après’, which was released in 2012.

Meanwhile, Henry Rollins penned a heartfelt tribute to Iggy Pop last weekend to honour the latter’s 70th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the street-walkin’ cheetah with a heart full of napalm!” the former Black Flag frontman wrote – while also vehemently criticising President Donald Trump’s foreign policy.