Iggy Pop releases new single, listen to ‘Asshole Blues’

The acoustic track will be released as a flexi disc later this month.

Iggy Pop has shared a new track titled ‘Asshole Blues’ that’s set to be released as a part of the Jacuzzi Boys’ Mag Mag label’s flexi disc series on April 21.

The track is a stripped-back song, with Pop singing over a simple acoustic guitar. The rest of the artists set to appear on the flexi disc series are yet to be announced.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Pop said of the track; “I wrote a blues song about an asshole who’s out to get me. It’s full of negative energy. Listen at you own risk. It’s fun to play the blues.” You can listen to ‘Asshole Blues’ below.

Iggy Pop – Asshole Blues by MAG MAG The first release from Mag Mag’s flexi series is a brand new track from Iggy Pop, “Asshole Blues”. Get your copy here: https://www.hellomerch.com/collections/jacuzzi-boys

Speaking of the flexi disc series, the Jacuzzi Boys told Rolling Stone, “Basically the flexis will serve as a place where artists can do as they please. [It’s] a place to exercise your most experimental desires or keep it 101. No rules. We’re just trying to turn folks on to stuff we find interesting. We’re as curious as anyone else might be to see how it all unfolds.”

Meanwhile, Iggy Pop joined New Order on stage in New York to help perform ‘She’s Lost Control’ and ‘Stray Dog’.

Performing at a Tibet House benefit show to mark Philip Glass’ 80th birthday at New York’s Carnegie Hall, New Order played a hit-packed set before inviting the punk legend on stage.

Together, they played their collaboration ‘Stray Dog’ from 2015’s acclaimed ‘Music Complete‘, before performing Iggy’s own track ‘Shades’ and former band Joy Division’s ‘She’s Lost Control’ at Iggy Pop’s request.

Taking to the stage in a black suit, fans screamed for Iggy to ‘take it off’ for his trademark shirtless look, before he threw a chair across the stage.