iHeartRadio Awards ‘do an Oscars’ and give Fifth Harmony’s award to Zayn by mistake

Zayn fans have tried to get #IHeartWasRigged trending on Twitter.

An Oscars-style mix-up apparently occurred at the iHeartRadio Awards on Sunday night (March 5).

It was initially announced that Zayn Malik had won the Best Music video prize for ‘Pillowtalk’. As Stereogum reports, Zayn posted a brief acceptance speech on social media and iHeartRadio shared it on their Snapchat.

However, iHeartRadio announced the following today that Fifth Harmony and Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Work From Home’ video had actually won the award, which was voted for by fans.

Instead of admitting any kind of mistake, iHeart Radio then declared that Zayn had won a previously unannounced award called ‘Best Solo Breakout’, seemingly in a bid to justify the acceptance video he made.

The mix-up has incensed Zayn fans, who tried to get the #IHeartWasRigged hashtag trending on Twitter. However, Zayn himself has yet to respond to the mistake.

