Rapper iLoveMakonnen comes out as gay

Drake collaborator is best known for his 2014 viral hit 'Tuesday'

iLoveMakonnen, the Drake collaborator best known for his 2014 viral hit ‘Tuesday’, has come out in a series of online messages.

The Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to open up about his sexuality, writing, “As a fashion icon, I can’t tell u about everybody else’s closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it’s time I’ve come out.”, before adding, “And since y’all love breaking news, here’s some old news to break, I’m gay”.

Hours earlier, he had tweeted: “Spread the love and stop the hate.”

iLoveMakonnen’s ‘Tuesday’ made the US top 20 after being remixed by Drake. He signed to the rapper’s OVO Sound label and released two albums in 2014 and 2015 before leaving the imprint.

The news comes days after Chance The Rapper’s brother and collaborator Taylor Bennett came out as bisexual.

There has historically been allegations of homophobia in rap. After Orlando’s anti-LGBTQ shooting last year, rapper Kid Cudi took to Twitter to write: “My heart and prayers go out to the LGBT community and everyone affected by this tragedy. Really upset today.”

He went on to add: “I wish there was more I could do than tweet, build awareness and donate money. That’s not enough. Not for me… IF YOU ARE AN INSECURE HOMOPHOBE AND HAVE A ISSUE WITH GAYS AND EQUALITY, UNFOLLOW ME NOW. THANK YOU. The Hip Hop community is the least outspoken about gay rights and Ima go out my way to change that.”